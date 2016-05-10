Patches is a visual programming editor for building WebVR and WebGL experiences. With over 350 patches, ranging from low level programming, loops, variables and arrays to colour pickers and interaction triggers, Patches is a powerful and flexible modular system for building complex webVR projects.

Can I use it for my project ?

Patches is free to use, released under an MIT licence. It offers a UI to the popular Three.js library. If you find it useful, and would like to contribute, please feel free to do so on our Github.